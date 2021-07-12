Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.13 Million

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $246.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. Yelp posted sales of $169.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.32 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.