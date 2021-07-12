Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $245,691.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00894464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

