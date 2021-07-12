Yun-Lung Chen Sells 5,951 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59.

AMBA stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

