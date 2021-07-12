Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.37.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $155.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.79. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.