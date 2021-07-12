Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.93 Million

Brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report sales of $378.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.30 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $296.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $207.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.