Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.80). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82.

NYSE:JBLU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.50. 247,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

