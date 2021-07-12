Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock worth $190,414,684 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

