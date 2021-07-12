Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NYSE:MTEM) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NYSE:MTEM) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

MTEM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,441 shares.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

