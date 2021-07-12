Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) will report earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

NYSE:TROW traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.10. 1,401,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,681. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

