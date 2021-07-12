Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.57.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

