Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.15. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 247%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 261,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.