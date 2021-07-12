Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.08). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

CGRN opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.59. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

