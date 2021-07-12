Zacks: Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post $13.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.95 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

