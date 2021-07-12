Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coupa Software.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $340,886.00. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $564,026.97. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $15,933,131.

COUP stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.29. The stock had a trading volume of 742,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,418. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

