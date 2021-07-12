Zacks: Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

