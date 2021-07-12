Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report sales of $29.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $27.43.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

