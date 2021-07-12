Zacks: Analysts Expect Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Peloton Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Peloton Interactive posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peloton Interactive.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $10,842,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 295,825 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,516 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.31. 7,360,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,539,626. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

