Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) to Post $19.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) will announce earnings of $19.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $23.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $7.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $49.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $57.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $41.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Insiders sold 87,182 shares of company stock worth $47,119,456 over the last quarter.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
