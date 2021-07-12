Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) to Post $19.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) will announce earnings of $19.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $23.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $7.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $49.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $57.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $41.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Insiders sold 87,182 shares of company stock worth $47,119,456 over the last quarter.

REGN traded down $6.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $574.03. The stock had a trading volume of 655,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,707. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

