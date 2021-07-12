Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the lowest is $4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $15.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $151.69 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

