Zacks: Analysts Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares in the company, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

