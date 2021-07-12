Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.03 million. Cellectis posted sales of $4.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $60.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

CLLS opened at $15.78 on Monday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $717.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $2,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.