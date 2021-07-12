Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.