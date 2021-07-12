Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 276.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 864,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,399,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA opened at $27.71 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

