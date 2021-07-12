Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $263.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $169.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

