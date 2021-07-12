Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NYSE:SBAC) to Announce $2.59 EPS

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NYSE:SBAC) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.62. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00.

SBAC stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.60. The company had a trading volume of 401,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,383. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $332.66.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.