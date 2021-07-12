Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

Shares of NYSE:TTD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. 3,234,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,839. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

