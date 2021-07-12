Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce sales of $58.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

