Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,444. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

