Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BIGC stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,404 shares.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $345,244.27. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,528,873.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

