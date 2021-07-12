Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.64 Million

Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report $167.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $657.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $579.20 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $40.19 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

