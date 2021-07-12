Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:EQIX) Will Post Earnings of $6.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:EQIX) will report $6.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Equinix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.86 and the lowest is $6.54. Equinix reported earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinix will report full year earnings of $27.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.03 to $27.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $29.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.29 to $30.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equinix.

EQIX traded up $9.23 on Monday, hitting $829.55. 600,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,209. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

