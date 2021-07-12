Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $161,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

