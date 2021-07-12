Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report $471.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.05 million to $475.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $403.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9,387.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 599.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 150,328 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 174.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $19.22 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

