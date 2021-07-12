Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tradeweb Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Tradeweb Markets posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tradeweb Markets will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tradeweb Markets.

In other news, CEO Lee Olesky sold 229,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $19,451,219.60. Also, President William Hult sold 116,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total transaction of $10,007,283.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,266 shares of company stock worth $82,393,483.

NYSE TW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 216,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,959. Tradeweb Markets has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

