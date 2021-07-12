Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NYSE:TRVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NYSE:TRVN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trevena.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00.

Trevena stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.59. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

