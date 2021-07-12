Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $311.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $312.85 million. Wix.com reported sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $294.81 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

