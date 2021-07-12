Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00.

NYSE:ZLAB traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.46. 13,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases primarily in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company's commercial products include Zejula for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

