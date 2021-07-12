Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

ZLNDY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.36. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.23.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

