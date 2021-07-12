Zap Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $35,554.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00053035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.09 or 0.00901297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

