ZENZO Price Hits $0.0455 on Major Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $26.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00060252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00263621 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00037292 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars.

