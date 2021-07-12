Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 835,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,471. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

In other news, Director John Sculley sold 261,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,619,690.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

