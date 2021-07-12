Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 835,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,471. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

In other Zeta Global news, Director John Sculley sold 261,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,690.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

