Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $819.20 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $819.20 million and approximately $37.10 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00230454 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.38 or 0.00811543 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,770,066,456 coins and its circulating supply is 11,478,599,303 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

