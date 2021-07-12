ZINC Price Reaches $0.0080 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $44,404.63 and $80.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00899406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

