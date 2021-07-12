ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) COO Jeffrey Zwelling Sells 46,697 Shares

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 46,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $1,096,912.53.

Jeffrey Zwelling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZipRecruiter alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Jeffrey Zwelling sold 19,912 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $479,082.72.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $269,892.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 404,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZipRecruiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipRecruiter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.