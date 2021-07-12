Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $198.87

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.87 and last traded at $198.75, with a volume of 8764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

