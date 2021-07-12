Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus Sells 4,552 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.77, for a total value of $1,646,777.04.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total value of $1,173,639.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84.

ZM traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,586 shares.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

