ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $711,447.12 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $625,218.88.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84.

On Thursday, May 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.03. 831,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1,325.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

