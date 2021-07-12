ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Major Shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 199,208 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 199,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $10,617,786.40. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ZI traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $52.04. 6,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
