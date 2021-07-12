ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Major Shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol Sells 199,208 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 199,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $10,617,786.40. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $52.04. 6,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

