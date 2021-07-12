Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Major Shareholder Sells $33,081,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.54, for a total value of $33,081,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ZS stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,513 shares.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

